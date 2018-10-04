947 Breakfast Club

Breakfast Club - Chantal dipped into the joint savings account to buy a dress without knowing she was about to get engaged!


When Chantal dipped into the joint savings account to buy herself a dress, little did she know it would be the dress she was to get proposed to in. Now, we want you to guess which dress she wore when it happened...

Ajay wins R10,000 in the Gold Reef City Pop Quiz... Gangnam Style!

26 November 2018 8:34 AM
Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

23 November 2018 3:04 PM
Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

23 November 2018 3:02 PM
New year's resolutions!

23 November 2018 3:00 PM
The vitality of learning something new!

23 November 2018 2:58 PM
Guns N' Roses Pop Quiz!

23 November 2018 2:56 PM
Gold Reef City R20 000 Pop Quiz!

23 November 2018 2:55 PM
Are you brand loyal or just lazy to switch products?

23 November 2018 2:53 PM
The limits to your office work space!

22 November 2018 2:07 PM
Guns N' Roses school of rock Pop Quiz!

22 November 2018 2:04 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
5 EC men arrested for raping woman (28)
According to police, the woman was asleep when five suspects kicked their way into her home. All 5 men were arrested at Luzubu location.

Cope to submit draft Private Members Bill to Parly
This is Cope's bid to effect legislation to allow individuals to stand as independent candidates at provincial and national spheres of government.
Mzwanele Manyi defends govt’s support for TNA newspaper
Manyi says government advertised with 'The New Age' because it was different to mainstream media as at the time government was suffering from a serious media onslaught generally.
