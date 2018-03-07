Breakfast Club - Stash The Cash - 070318

947 Breakfast Club

This March, 947 and Emperors Palace want you to COIN IT in the most epic way. Stash the Cash with Emperors Palace on 947 is back. This time, we’re giving you MORE. More cash. More prizes. In fact, the MOST we’ve ever given away! There’s up to R800 000 in cash and prizes from The Palace of Dreams for you to win. All you have to do is register on 947.co.za. We could be calling you to play live on air. You just need to shout STOP before the vault closes, and you get to win your share of R800 000 in cash and epic prizes from the Palace of Dreams. If you’re a Winners Circle member, you’ll coin it even more with amazing bonus experiences. You can also get minted at Emperors Palace with over R25 million in Cash and Prizes in their latest epic promotion: Coin It.  Stash the Cash with Emperors Palace on 947. Get The Most with Emperors Palace. The Palace of Dreams.

26 November 2018 8:34 AM
23 November 2018 3:04 PM
23 November 2018 3:02 PM
23 November 2018 3:00 PM
23 November 2018 2:58 PM
23 November 2018 2:56 PM
23 November 2018 2:55 PM
23 November 2018 2:53 PM
22 November 2018 2:07 PM
22 November 2018 2:04 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this stage, but it’s understood the shooting took place on the 8th floor.
Matrics urged to celebrate end of exams responsibly
Matrics urged to celebrate end of exams responsibly

On Monday, the majority of grade 12 pupils will write their last paper, English home language and English first additional language paper three.

Parliament, AfriForum present arguments in court over land expropriation report
Parliament, AfriForum present arguments in court over land expropriation report

The minority rights lobby group a has applied to the Western Cape High Court to halt the Constitutional review committee’s report from being passed on to Parliament for debate.
