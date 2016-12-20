BRICS Report – Brazil

20 December 2016 9:45 AM

Since taking office back in May, President Michel Temer has led an administration riddled with bad news and corruption allegations. Even when the government gets a win, it is overshadowed by new corruption scandals. This time, the President himself is at the center of the accusations. Marcelo Odebrecht, the former CEO of Latin’s America’s largest construction company, has confirmed that Temer asked for “undeclared” funds. Brazilians are getting their bumper stickers ready: Marina Silva 2018. The latest polls for the 2018 presidential election show the ex-Minister of Environment as the clear leader. The environmentalist would take office even in a face-off with Brazil’s beloved Lula, currently under criminal investigation. The fact that impeached Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was named among the women of the year by the Financial Times certainly raises eyebrows, political analyst Nilson Melo told Sputnik Brazil. The Financial Times put her on par with such political figures as UK Prime Minister Theresa May and "former presidential candidate" Hillary Clinton, as well as "the world's best gymnast" Simone Biles.