The BRICS Report

BRICS Russia


Russia’s parliamentary election was marred by over 3,600 violations the country’s top independent monitor Golos reported after a decisive win for the government. Ruling party United Russia won a record number of seats, in an expected victory by unexpected margins. Its new electoral chief hailed the vote as the cleanest in Russia’s history and, despite monitors noting violations were fewer than in previous occasions, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) stressed the vote was still hampered by challenges to “fundamental freedoms and political rights” and “numerous procedural irregularities” during counting.   Moscow court found popular Russian blogger Anton Nosik guilty of posting online extremist materials and fined him 500,000 rubles (some $8,000) on Oct. 3. According to investigators, Nosik published a blog post titled "To wipe Syria off the map" on Oct. 1, 2015 with the purpose of inciting ethnic hatred. "The court found Nosik guilty of violating Part 2 of Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code (inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity)," the judge said.   Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed the head of the association for the protection of family, Anna Kuznetsova, as his plenipotentiary for children’s rights, replacing lawyer Pavel Astakhov. Before the appointment, Kuznetsova, 34, worked as the head of the Pokrov fund for the support of family, motherhood and childhood in Penza Region, central Russia. She also headed the Penza regional branch of the Mothers of Russia movement and the regional branch of the United Public Front movement. The newly appointed ombudsman has also held places in the women’s council with the regional governor and the regional public chamber.  

BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

3 January 2017 9:28 AM
BRICS Report – Brazil

BRICS Report – Brazil

20 December 2016 9:45 AM
BRICS: China

BRICS: China

13 December 2016 9:32 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

6 December 2016 9:53 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

29 November 2016 10:12 AM
BRICS Report Brazil

BRICS Report Brazil

22 November 2016 10:04 AM
BRICS Report: China

BRICS Report: China

15 November 2016 10:17 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

8 November 2016 10:20 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

1 November 2016 10:07 AM
BRICS Report: Brazil

BRICS Report: Brazil

25 October 2016 10:51 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
Western Cape dam levels stand at 60%
Western Cape dam levels stand at 60%

Dams feeding the City of Cape Town have decreased to 70%.

Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died
Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died

Yadhana Jadoo died in Cairo earlier this year while she was on a fellowship programme as a guest of the Egyptian government and the African Journalists Union.

HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies
HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana has confirmed Lerato Khanye passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us