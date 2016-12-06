BRICS Report: India

6 December 2016 9:53 AM

India has faced huge cash shortages after it scrapped a large part of its currency A cash shortage triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to void 86 percent of currency in circulation and an accompanying surge in banking liquidity as Indians deposit their worthless bank notes threatens one of the world’s economic bright spots. Gross domestic product data released on Wednesday showed the economy grew less than estimated in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, piling pressure on the central bank to lower borrowing costs. Measures to help stamp out corruption in India India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a dramatic move aimed at stamping out corruption and draining illicit cash from the country, on Tuesday (8 Nov) announced the abolition of all 1000 and 500 rupees bank notes from midnight Tuesday. India has celebrated the 50th anniversary of a rice variety that apparently ushered in the green revolution Crossbred from a tall variety in Indonesia and a dwarf variety in China, IR8 was the world’s first high-yielding rice and is credited with having prevented famines and sparking the Green Revolution in rice in Asia.