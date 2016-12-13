BRICS: China

13 December 2016 9:32 AM

Earlier this week, Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. Air Force should cancel its order with Boeing aircraft because the project's cost had spiralled. But Boeing executives said they are for more concerned about Trump's antagonism toward China on trade. Chinese state media have warned that any new tariffs imposed by Trump would lead to retaliation against Boeing, Apple iPhones and U.S. corn and soybeans.President Xi Jinping will become the first Chinese head of state to attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland next month, a person familiar with the trip said, as the country seeks a larger role in shaping the global financial order.Xi was preparing to take part in the annual gathering of billionaires and political elites in the Alpine resort town of Davos, which is scheduled from Jan. 17-20.A senior Chinese officer has met Djibouti's military chief-of-staff in Beijing and thanked him for supporting China's construction of a military base in the Horn of Africa country, the second such high-level meeting in a month.In February, China began construction of a logistics base in strategically located Djibouti that will resupply naval vessels taking part in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions off the coasts of Yemen and Somalia in particular.