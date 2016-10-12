BRICS Report: India

12 October 2016 5:38 AM

Hundreds are being questioned by Indian police in connection with a massive fraud ring that may have duped Americans out of tens of millions of dollars over the course of a single year. Reports surfaced earlier this week that police in India had raided a series of call centres and arrested at least 70 people on charges of extortion, impersonation and information technology crimes, according to The Associated Press. Employees at the call centre are believed to have sent out thousands of calls and messages each day, posing as U.S. tax collectors and threatening to involve American authorities if they weren't promptly paid. 11 Heads of State from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries will attend the meeting. The BRICS summit will start on October 15 and will end the next day, following which there will be a retreat, in which BIMSTEC countries will take part, according to officials. On Sept. 29 the Indian Army conducted a military strike against terrorist targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strike was a retaliation for a series of recent terrorist attacks against Indian military installations by Pakistan-based terrorist groups, reminding the world of this rivalry, which dates back to the creation of the two countries in 1947. India and Pakistan have engaged in direct military conflict four times in the past 70 years, and there are some fears that the current dispute may escalate to that point once again. This new period of heightened tensions highlights the failure of recent efforts by the two nations' leaders to ease tensions, and underscores their different domestic and diplomatic trajectories.