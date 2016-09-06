BRICS Report: Russia

6 September 2016 10:03 AM

The last State Duma elections, in December 2011, sparked a series of large protests in Moscow that still evoke a sense of trepidation among the Russian leadership. Elections represent the potentially most vulnerable period of any authoritarian regime. The initial reaction to the 2011 protests was to expand the public dialog to include many of the protest leaders (though never Alexei Navalny) and to make concessions on democratization— returning gubernatorial elections, for example. Prestigious Metropolitan School 57, which has a large Jewish representation in student body, is shaken by allegations, which have led to the resignation of the director and three other teachers. Sergey Mendelevich, the longtime director of Metropolitan School 57, resigned Saturday despite calls for him to remain at the head of the institution by parents — including several dozen people who staged an impromptu support rally for him at the school. In a release from the regulator notes that on 5 September 2016 started the final stage of the selection symbols of the new banknotes. The Russian Central Bank has named the ten finalists for the symbol that will appear on new banknotes in denominations of 200 and 2,000 rubles. You can vote for Your-Russia. Russia, as well as coming 1 of October on the open Day the Bank of Russia to any territorial establishment and leave your vote for your favourite character by completing this form.