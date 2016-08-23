Brics Report: China

23 August 2016 10:03 AM

Beijing Auto to invest in Coega The Coega Development Corporation has signed a R11bn investment deal with the Beijing Automobile International Corporation for a completely knocked down automotive manufacturing plant in the Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ). Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said in a media statement the investment was "significant" and deepened SA’s economic relationship with China. In a golf training club in the city's Tianhe district, a five-day training course for children is recruiting students during the summer vacation. A coach surnamed Deng told a Xinhua reporter that the course teaches basic knowledge and movements, as well as the etiquette of golf, "aiming to cultivate the physical and mental endurance of children." According to a staff member of the agency, it offers classes that develop "CEO characteristics" in children aged 3 to 12 years old. The cost is staggeringly high at 50,000 yuan ($7,500) a year for one or two sessions weekly.