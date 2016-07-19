BRICS – India

19 July 2016 10:52 AM

Indian cricket is set to change dramatically, after the judiciary ordered far-reaching changes in the functioning of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Customers in India’s southern state of Kerala will have to dig deeper into their pockets each time they want to order a juicy burger, a cheese-laced pizza or other fast food such as doughnuts and tacos. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday directed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Delhi to de-register with immediate effect all diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old.