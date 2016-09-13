The BRICS Report

BRICS Report: China


China’s diplomatic snub to Obama at the G20 China’s leaders have been accused of delivering a calculated diplomatic snub to Barack Obama after the US president was not provided with a staircase to leave his plane during his chaotic arrival in Hangzhou before the start of the G20. Chinese authorities have rolled out the red carpet for leaders including India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, Brazil’s president, Michel Temer, and the British prime minister, Theresa May, who touched down on Sunday morning.      British teen makes a fortune choosing baby names in China! Expecting a little bundle of joy but having trouble choosing a name? Gandalph, Cinderella, Harry Potter: all great names for your little tyke, right? Ok, maybe not. Don't worry though, Beau Jessup is here to help. The British 16-year-old has made around $64,000 helping Chinese parents navigate through the name game.     KFC flavour nail polish in Hong Kong In a marketing campaign produced by creative agency Ogilvy & Mather to create fun and excitement for the KFC brand in Hong Kong, they’ve created the KFC Finger Lickin’ Good Nail Polish that comes in two flavours/shades: Original Recipe and Hot & Spicy. Yes, it’s edible and supposedly tastes exactly like chicken. They are packed in designer bottles and boxes. The agency teamed up with food technologists at McCormick – the spice company that provides KFC with its famous secret recipe of herbs and spices – to release a limited edition line of these edible nail polishes.  

