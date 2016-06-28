BRICS: China

28 June 2016 10:16 AM

At least 98 people were killed and 800 more were injured after a tornado - accompanied by hailstorms, thunderstorms and lightning - hit eastern China early Thursday afternoon, the government said. Giant factories, a wide range of advanced locomotives and a modern exhibition centre may have impressed foreign visitors to one of China’s biggest bullet train producers – but it will take more than that to clinch deals. China is at an early stage of its push to export its high-speed rail technology, and there is much Beijing needs to address. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Saturday held a "White Romance Beach Party" for 51 Chinese honeymoon couples in Thailand's southern province Surat Thai, in a bid to attract more Chinese honeymooners. Runjuan Tongrut, Director of TAT's East Asian Region said, this is part of activities under the "honeymoon campaign in Thailand", which attracts high-end tourists and raise awareness of Thailand as a honeymoon destination.