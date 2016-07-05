The BRICS Report

BRICS REPORT – Brazil


The Olympic and Paralympic Village consists of 31 apartment buildings, some as high as 17 storeys. In total, there are 3 604 apartments, which will be home to more than 17 000 athletes and team officials during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and 6 000 during the Paralympic Games.   The microcephaly epidemic in Brazil has been speculated to be caused by the Zika virus. However, a study published on June 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine claims Zika may not be the real cause of microcephaly after all so further research is still needed to verify this.   It appears that UberCOPTER thinks they can offer solution. In partnership with European plane maker Airbus, Uber is running a month-long trial in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Uber users can use the app to hail a helicopter and pay $17-80 for a ride between airports, to their hotel or to conference centers. The service is operating from five helipads and four hotels, Fabio Sabba, Uber's communications director in Brazil, told the Canadian Press.

