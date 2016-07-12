BRICS– Russia

12 July 2016 10:44 AM

A sweeping new Russian antiterrorism bill has raised fears among the country’s telecoms and internet companies that they will face significant costs to implement its data storage provisions. Hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian women have been sharing stories of sexual harassment, violence and rape on social media, after a post by a Ukrainian journalist went viral earlier this week. Russian reviewers have responded with both praise and barely concealed amusement to the BBC’s adaptation of War and Peace, with reviewers describing it as a “medium-budget soap opera” and a “classic with cleavage”.