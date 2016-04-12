The BRICS Report

BRICS REPORT – Brazil


New allegations inflame political scandal in Brazil A Brazilian judge with a reputation for crusading against corrupt politicians rocked Brazil on Wednesday – at the end of a day that had already seen a jaw-dropping series of political twists and turns – by releasing audio of a tapped phone call between President Dilma Rousseff and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Roger Agnelli, the Brazilian banker who turned Vale into one of the world’s biggest mining companies, has died in a plane crash. He was 56. Agnelli, his wife and two children were among seven killed when his Comp Air 9 turboprop monoplane slammed into two homes around 3:20pm local time (18.20 GMT) on Saturday, minutes after taking off from an airport in northern São Paulo, an aviation official told Reuters. Brazil has decided to place thousands of floating solar panels on a reservoir that was created by one of the country’s most notorious dams. The renewable power project, which is located deep in the Amazon rainforest, could eventually generate enough electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes. It’s technology could be replicated in other parts of the world with hydroelectric projects that are under-utilized. Authorities in Brazil have faced numerous roadblocks in the run up to the 2016 Rio Olympics, but the poor sale of tickets could be one of the biggest challenges for the South American country. With just four months remaining for the mega sporting event, only half of the available tickets have been sold so far.

BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

3 January 2017 9:28 AM
BRICS Report – Brazil

BRICS Report – Brazil

20 December 2016 9:45 AM
BRICS: China

BRICS: China

13 December 2016 9:32 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

6 December 2016 9:53 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

29 November 2016 10:12 AM
BRICS Report Brazil

BRICS Report Brazil

22 November 2016 10:04 AM
BRICS Report: China

BRICS Report: China

15 November 2016 10:17 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

8 November 2016 10:20 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

1 November 2016 10:07 AM
BRICS Report: Brazil

BRICS Report: Brazil

25 October 2016 10:51 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe

The seven-year-old was stabbed multiple times in a bathroom at his school last week, allegedly by an older boy.
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police

Reuters images showed about a dozen cars on fire in roads around the capital’s famous Champs-Elysees avenue.
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng

For many of those who do get their degree, it is a show of resilience and persistence in the midst of challenges faced.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us