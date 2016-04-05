The BRICS Report

BRICS-China


Tanzania is taking a hard stance against poachers and ivory smugglers, as two Chinese nationals have each received a sentence of 35 years for their crimes. They face 30 years jail for ivory smuggling and five years for bribery of police and wildlife officers. The sentence imposed on the two Chinese men is thought to be among the highest punishments ever imposed in such cases in Tanzania. McDonald’s is to open 1 250 new restaurants in China over the next five years as it focuses on high-growth markets to boost sales. This would make China the fast food chain’s second-largest market after the US. It’s said that Chinese will eat anything on the earth. Foreigners who travel to China are often shocked by weird things they have never eaten before.

BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

3 January 2017 9:28 AM
BRICS Report – Brazil

BRICS Report – Brazil

20 December 2016 9:45 AM
BRICS: China

BRICS: China

13 December 2016 9:32 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

6 December 2016 9:53 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

29 November 2016 10:12 AM
BRICS Report Brazil

BRICS Report Brazil

22 November 2016 10:04 AM
BRICS Report: China

BRICS Report: China

15 November 2016 10:17 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

8 November 2016 10:20 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

1 November 2016 10:07 AM
BRICS Report: Brazil

BRICS Report: Brazil

25 October 2016 10:51 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe

The seven-year-old was stabbed multiple times in a bathroom at his school last week, allegedly by an older boy.
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police

Reuters images showed about a dozen cars on fire in roads around the capital’s famous Champs-Elysees avenue.
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng

For many of those who do get their degree, it is a show of resilience and persistence in the midst of challenges faced.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us