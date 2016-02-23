The BRICS Report

BRICS-Russia


The development of the armed forces will always be among the most important tasks for the Russian state, Vladimir Putin said in a speech dedicated to Defender of the Fatherland Day, also praising the country’s aviation and navy fighting terrorists in Syria. Putin said "Our armed forces must always be ready to respond quickly and adequately to any potential threats, stop any provocation and aggressive actions," during a gala event dedicated to the upcoming holiday.   The authorities in Moscow have defended their right to demolish small businesses they say are illegal and unsafe. Last week they sent bulldozers to flatten hundreds of companies. Supporters of the move say the buildings were ugly and there is a need for more urban space. But angry business owners accuse the authorities of flouting the constitution.   A top Russian museum struggled to control record crowds as thousands rushed to see a 19th-century art exhibition, queueing outside in freezing temperatures to see the show before it closes Sunday and even breaking a door. The exhibition of paintings by Valentin Serov, renowned for his society portraits, broke attendance records at Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery. 'This exhibition broke all records with over 400,000 visitors.

BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

3 January 2017 9:28 AM
BRICS Report – Brazil

BRICS Report – Brazil

20 December 2016 9:45 AM
BRICS: China

BRICS: China

13 December 2016 9:32 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

6 December 2016 9:53 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

29 November 2016 10:12 AM
BRICS Report Brazil

BRICS Report Brazil

22 November 2016 10:04 AM
BRICS Report: China

BRICS Report: China

15 November 2016 10:17 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

8 November 2016 10:20 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

1 November 2016 10:07 AM
BRICS Report: Brazil

BRICS Report: Brazil

25 October 2016 10:51 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns

The utility says it may have to implement stage one power outages to allow the parastatal to replenish diesel generators and water reserves.
Young activists take a stand against gender-based violence
Young activists take a stand against gender-based violence

The demonstration was led by 16-year-old Pretoria Girls High pupil and rights activist Zulaikha Patel.

SACP calls on govt to approve revised NHI Bill
SACP calls on govt to approve revised NHI Bill

The bill was issued for public comment in June and will be open for further input when the revised bill heads to Parliament.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us