BRICS-INDIA

2 February 2016 10:27 AM

The New Year saw the introduction of what the authorities in the Indian capital call an "odd-even" number plate scheme. It is a pretty simple idea: number plates that end in an odd number can only drive on odd-numbered days, even numbers on even-numbered days. In theory that should halve traffic numbers, but a host of exemptions means many more than half the nearly nine million vehicles registered in the city can still take to the roads every day. Nevertheless, congestion is noticeably down, and very pleasant that is too. But sadly the same doesn't appear to be true of air pollution - the target of the new restrictions, reports Justin Rowlatt. India, a country grappling with violence against women, has one of the highest rates of acid attacks in the world – about 350 cases were officially reported in 2014. Their faces scarred, most acid attack survivors virtually “disappear” from society. But a cafe in the tourist hub of Agra, Sheroes Hangout, is helping them return to the mainstream by winning social acceptance for them. In 2013, the Indian Supreme Court shocked the nation and the world by re-criminalizing homosexuality. Decades of progress, which had culminated in a 2009 ruling by a lower court to legalize same-sex activities, were swept away by the odd decision to reinstate a ban first imposted by British Colonial authorities in 1860. Tomorrow holds hope for change, however, as India's supreme judicial body is set to revisit the issue. Activists are hoping that the Supreme Court, which is known for its progressive approach to civil rights and the rights of minority groups, will rectify what many have interpreted as a gross affront to human dignity in the world's largest democracy.