The BRICS Report

BRICS REPORT – Brazil


For the world's worst-performing economies, no good will come from New Year's resolutions to do better. For many, 2016 will only bring more disappointment, say economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Oil-rich Venezuela will contract by 3.3 percent this year, the worst forecast of any of the 93 countries in the analysis, followed by junk-rated Brazil, debt-laden Greece and commodities-ravaged Russia.    In the space of just two days three former Brazilian presidents have been dragged into the investigation into a huge kickback scheme in the state-run oil firm Petrobras. According to informer Nestor Cerveró, the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, bitter adversary of President Dilma Rousseff, received “a US$100-million bribe” to get Petrobras to purchase of private Argentine oil company Perez Companc. But with the country stuck in a deep recession, unemployment and inflation rising, and President Dilma Rousseff’s government mired in the biggest corruption scandal in the country’s history, Brazilians are in no mood to party.  

BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

3 January 2017 9:28 AM
BRICS Report – Brazil

BRICS Report – Brazil

20 December 2016 9:45 AM
BRICS: China

BRICS: China

13 December 2016 9:32 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

6 December 2016 9:53 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

29 November 2016 10:12 AM
BRICS Report Brazil

BRICS Report Brazil

22 November 2016 10:04 AM
BRICS Report: China

BRICS Report: China

15 November 2016 10:17 AM
BRICS Report: India

BRICS Report: India

8 November 2016 10:20 AM
BRICS Report: Russia

BRICS Report: Russia

1 November 2016 10:07 AM
BRICS Report: Brazil

BRICS Report: Brazil

25 October 2016 10:51 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
'Hero' Naka Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror
'Hero' Naka Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror

After being rushed to hospital, Drotske was initially listed as "critical" but a hospital spokesperson confirmed to AFP Saturday that he was now "stable".
Tributes for former US president George HW Bush
Tributes for former US president George HW Bush

Here are excerpts of messages from the worlds of politics, business and Hollywood.
Prasa says reviewing Swifambo Rail contract was right decision
Prasa says reviewing Swifambo Rail contract was right decision

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing, which had tried to appeal a decision to review and set aside Prasa's controversial Afro 400 locomotive contract.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us