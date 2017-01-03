Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

3 January 2017 9:21 AM

The Gambia's opposition says longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh could be considered a rebel leader if he takes up arms and doesn't step down later this month, a warning issued after the president vowed any foreign troop presence would be tantamount to an act of war. Halifa Sallah, the spokesman of the opposition coalition, said on Monday that Jammeh will be a private citizen as of January 19 and would have no constitutional mandate to be in command of the armed forces of The Gambia.