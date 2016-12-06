Ghana elections coming up on the 7th December

6 December 2016 2:16 PM

Ghana goes to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections on 7 December for its seventh multi-party ballot since the end of military rule in 1992. The presidential race is expected to be a closely fought contest between incumbent President John Dramani Mahama and opposition challenger Nana Akufo-Addo. Health workers have made good their threat to boycott work to push the government to implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) they signed in June 2013. This is after the 21-day strike notice they issued on November 14 expired on Monday. Ethiopia has restored mobile Internet services after the service was blocked over two months. The blockage was connected with anti-government protests that broke out largely in the Amhara and Oromia regions. Local portals reported that mobile service was restored on Friday evening (December 2) after being shut down since October 04.