Yahya Jammeh, the long-ruling autocrat of Gambia, rushed through an internet blackout hours before voting booths opened for the presidential election on Thursday, sources told BuzzFeed News. On Wednesday night, as Gambians began sharing advice on how to get around an internet ban, web access and international phone lines were completely shut down in the West African country.
Update on Gambia election and internet shutdown
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM