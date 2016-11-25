The Government of Rwanda has demanded an apology from the Vatican for the role played by members of the Catholic Church in the 1994 genocide against Tutsi. The demand comes days after Rwanda’s nine Catholic bishops apologised for some of the acts committed by some members of the Catholic Church during the genocide which claimed the lives of about one million people
Rwanda says the Vatican should apologise, not local Bishops
