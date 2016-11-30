The communications minister of Central African Republic says clashes between rival armed groups have killed at least 85 people and displaced 11,000 others. Charles Paul Lemasset Mandjia said Sunday that the deadly fighting since Nov. 21 has also injured some 76 people.
Official: 85 dead in Central African Republic rebel fighting
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM