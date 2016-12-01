Zimbabwe Has Launched Another Currency to Try and Ease Its Cash Shortage

Four days since launch of the bond notes to ease currency shortage in that country, Zimbabwe police refuse to sanction planned Anti-Bond Notes Protest. The bright green bond notes, introduced by the southern African nation’s central bank to try to ease a shortage of dollars, were accepted by most businesses and black market traders.
