The Africa Report

U.N. Security Council presses for peaceful Congo transition on trip


A UN Security Council delegation is in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has called for a “peaceful transition” to a “peaceful election” in a country divided over the postponement of the upcoming presidential election. The visit by diplomats from countries on the council on Saturday and Sunday aimed to break the deadlock over whether Kabila should step down before an election which, thanks to slow voter registration, has been delayed until at least April 2018.

Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police

Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police

6 January 2017 9:19 AM
DRC: Fears that new political agreement could fall through

DRC: Fears that new political agreement could fall through

5 January 2017 8:54 AM
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks

Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks

4 January 2017 9:20 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

3 January 2017 9:21 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

2 January 2017 11:09 AM
Mozambique's escalating violence forces thousands to flee

Mozambique's escalating violence forces thousands to flee

30 December 2016 8:33 AM
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure

Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure

29 December 2016 8:39 AM
DRC political instability persists

DRC political instability persists

28 December 2016 10:35 AM
AfricaReport

AfricaReport

23 December 2016 8:26 AM
Congo forces kill 26 protesters against leader Kabila

Congo forces kill 26 protesters against leader Kabila

21 December 2016 11:28 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
Western Cape dam levels stand at 60%
Western Cape dam levels stand at 60%

Dams feeding the City of Cape Town have decreased to 70%.

Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died
Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died

Yadhana Jadoo died in Cairo earlier this year while she was on a fellowship programme as a guest of the Egyptian government and the African Journalists Union.

HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies
HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana has confirmed Lerato Khanye passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us