DRC: Police in Congo's capital Kinshasa fired tear gas to disperse opposition

7 November 2016 8:31 AM

Police in Congo's capital Kinshasa fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse opposition supporters seeking to defy a ban on public protests and rally against plans by President Joseph Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his mandate this year. Police officers in riot gear and armoured trucks patrolled the perimeter of the field where opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi was meant to address supporters.