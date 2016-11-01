The fourth round in the current dialogue between the Mozambican government and the Renamo rebels ended on Friday, with no tangible results, and no sign of an end to Renamo's insurrection, mainly affecting the central provinces.
Mozambique: Rival talks end with no resolution
