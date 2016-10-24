ICC Update : ICC reacts to SA announcement

24 October 2016 10:47 AM

The International Criminal Court on Saturday asked South Africa and Burundi to reconsider their decisions to withdraw from the troubled institution set up to try the world's worst crimes. "Although withdrawing from a treaty is a sovereign act, I regret these decisions and invite South Africa and Burundi to reconsider their positions," said Sidiki Kaba, president of the assembly of state parties to the ICC founding treaty. I urge them to work together with other States in the fight against impunity, which often causes massive violations of human rights.”