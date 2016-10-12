German chancellor Angela Merkel ends 3 nation trip to Africa in Ethiopia- promises to focus on Africa during her G20 presidency- Challenges Ethiopia to democratise and is willing to support country. Merkel embarked on an Africa trip to improve conditions for private investment in an attempt to tackle the economic causes of migration. Berlin wants to boost ties with Africa in the wake of the refugee crisis.
