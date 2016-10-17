South Sudan’s former vice president and opposition leader, Riek Machar asks South African to mediate

South Sudan’s former vice president and opposition leader, Riek Machar, says he wants to meet South African president Jacob Zuma and his vice Cyril Ramaphosa to tell his side of the story relating to the political situation in Africa’s youngest country. Machar is in South Africa to seek medical treatment, he flew in from Sudan where he was staying after fleeing renewed armed conflict between his forces and those loyal to president Salva Kiir.
