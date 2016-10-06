A US citizen was killed and foreign-owned factories and equipment damaged during a wave of protests in Ethiopia

6 October 2016 10:22 AM

A U.S. citizen was killed and foreign-owned factories and equipment damaged during a wave of protests over land and political rights in Ethiopia this week. The U.S. Embassy said the American woman was killed on Tuesday when stones were hurled at her vehicle on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, where residents said crowds have attacked other vehicles since a stampede at a weekend protest killed at least 55 people.