A U.S. citizen was killed and foreign-owned factories and equipment damaged during a wave of protests over land and political rights in Ethiopia this week. The U.S. Embassy said the American woman was killed on Tuesday when stones were hurled at her vehicle on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, where residents said crowds have attacked other vehicles since a stampede at a weekend protest killed at least 55 people.
A US citizen was killed and foreign-owned factories and equipment damaged during a wave of protests in Ethiopia
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM