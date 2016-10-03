DRC Electoral commission says the country will only be ready to hold election in 2018.

3 October 2016 8:54 AM

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral authority said on Thursday presidential elections would be delayed to 2018, angering opposition leaders who are demanding President Joseph Kabila step down this year. The commission "hasn’t called elections in 2016 because the number of voters isn’t known", Norbert Basengezi Katintima, vice-president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), said on Thursday in Pretoria. Voter registration has started in some parts of the country, and the commission will update the voter list in July 2017, he said.