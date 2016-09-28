Machar is in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, having fled South Sudan after fighting flared between his supporters and those of his rival President Salva Kiir in July. The two had signed a shaky peace deal in 2015 after two years of conflict.
South Sudan's government urged Sudan and regional states not to let opposition leader Riek Machar launch a new rebellion, after he threatened a return to the battlefield
