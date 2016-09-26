The constitutional court of Gabon has upheld President Ali Bongo's election, while dismissing opposition calls for a recount. On Friday, 23 September, the court said that the election held in August was fair and there was no evidence of foul play. According to reports, the decision came late in the night after the court re-counted all the votes from the poll. However, it said that it could not do a full recount because all the votes were burnt instantly after they were counted at the polling stations.
Gabon : Court rules in favour of Ali Bongo and dismiss ping case
