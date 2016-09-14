Somalia hosts first summit since 1991 war

14 September 2016 11:45 AM

Somalia hosted regional African heads of state and was the first of its kind in the Somali capital since the Horn of Africa nation plunged into conflict in 1991. Streets were shut down to traffic in Mogadishu, which regularly faces attacks from the Islamist al Shabaab militants, for the one-day meeting of IGAD, a grouping that includes Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Djibouti, Sudan, Uganda and Somalia.