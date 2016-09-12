A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has killed at least 13 people and injured 203 in northern Tanzania, the authorities say. The quake struck close to the border with Uganda and Rwanda near Lake Victoria.Images posted on social media showed significant damage to buildings in Bukoba, a city of more than 70,000 people where most casualties were reported.
Earthquake in Tanzania
