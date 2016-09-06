Zambia- Constitutional Court dismissed Opposition case paving way for Edgar Lungu's inaugurationZambia’s

Constitutional Court has thrown out the election petition case filed by the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) against the re-election of President Edgar Lungu. The court ruled on Monday that the fourteen legal days stipulated by the constitution for an election petition hearing had expired last Friday therefore it cannot continue the case
