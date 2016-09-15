Kiir, Machar accrue millions as conflict rages in S Sudan

15 September 2016 8:32 AM

Investigation by The Sentry, says that South Sudan's civil war is mainly a product of “competition for the grand prize — control over state assets and the country’s abundant natural resources — between rival kleptocratic networks led by President Kiir and Vice President Machar whose family members live the high life in neighbouring Kenya. A report has revealed how South Sudanese politicians and their families have managed to accrue wealth as citizens continue dying due to persistent war and hunger.