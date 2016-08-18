Mozambique's government has agreed to a regional power-sharing deal with the main opposition party Renamo, representatives announced Wednesday, the first deal clinched in ongoing peace talks in Maputo.
Mozambique ruling party agrees to major concession to Opposition following peace talks
