Zambia Update- Edgar Lunga wins the presidential poll amid concern

16 August 2016 8:46 AM

Zambian President Edgar Lungu maintained a slim lead over his main rival on Sunday with nearly half of votes counted as the opposition called for greater urgency in releasing results amid concerns about rigging. Lungu faces a stiff challenge from Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND) who accuses him of failing to steer the economy out of its slump after Africa’s second-largest copper producer was hit by weak commodity prices.