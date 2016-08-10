Mozambique’s government on Monday resumed peace talks with the main opposition party Renamo in Maputo. Renamo, which waged a 16-year civil war that ended in 1992, has refused to accept the results of the 2014 elections which was won by the ruling party, in power since independence 40 years ago.
Mozambique talks resume in capital Maputo between ruling party and main opposition party
