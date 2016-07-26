Riek Machar replaced as South Sudan vice-president

26 July 2016 8:46 AM

The South Sudanese opposition has deposed its leader and the country's vice-president RiekMachar. A section of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) appointed minister of mining and SPLM-IO chief negotiator Taban Deng Gai as the acting vice-president, at least until Machar returns to the capital Juba.