I’m on my way out: Mugabe

20 June 2016 11:03 AM

Mugabe — the only leader Zimbabwe has known since independence 36 years ago — has used all manner of tactics to cling to power, including alleged violence against political opponents and electoral fraud. A few weeks ago, Mugabe (92), declared he wanted to stay on while First Lady Grace Mugabe told the recent Zanu PF million-man-march that “he will rule from the National Heroes Acre”. Algerian authorities have temporarily blocked access to Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites to try to stop cheats posting high school exam papers online, state media reported on Sunday. Tens of thousands of high school students were retaking part of their baccalaureate exams after details were shared over social media. Sudan summoned Sunday the head of the international peacekeeping force in Darfur after the UN recommended a one-year extension of UNAMID's mission despite Khartoum's reluctance. About 20,000 troops and policemen from more than 30 countries are currently in Sudan's western region of Darfur as part of the African Union-United Nations mission, UNAMID.