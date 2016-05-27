The mastermind of the 2010 bomb attacks in Uganda's capital, Kampala, which killed 74 people, has been found guilty of terrorism. Ugandan Isa Ahmed Luyima was one of seven to be convicted on this charge.
Uganda al-Shabab World Cup bomb mastermind found guilty
