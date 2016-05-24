A "reckless" restaurant owner has been jailed for six years for the manslaughter of a customer who had an allergic reaction to a curry.

24 May 2016 10:29 AM

Burundian civil society groups say nothing will come of peace talks in Arusha as long as stakeholders are excluded.The leader of a coalition of nearly 118 civil society groups in Burundi said nothing positive will come out of the current peace talks going on in the Tanzanian city of Arusha as long as key stakeholders are excluded.The talks are being facilitated by the East African Community (EAC).