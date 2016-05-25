UN peacekeeping chief says the African rapid reaction force will become reality in July.

25 May 2016 11:20 AM

The UN peacekeeping chief said Tuesday that the United Nations — which has 80 percent of its peacekeepers deployed in Africa — is very happy that the African Union's long-awaited rapid reaction force will become a reality in July. Herve Ladsous told a Security Council meeting on peace and security cooperation between the UN and the AU that strengthening this partnership is "absolutely critical" especially because nine of the UN's 16 peacekeeping missions are in Africa.