Recovery and rehabilitation should be priority for rescued Chibok abductee

19 May 2016 11:30 AM

One of the more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the Nigerian town of Chibok two years ago has been found, campaigners for the girls’ release have claimed. The girl, named as Amina Nkek, was reportedly discovered last night by a vigilante group after a fight with suspected miliatants for the Islamic extremist group on the edge of the Sambisa Forest in the country’s northeast region, where it has long been thought they were being held.