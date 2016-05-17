Libya's U.N.-backed unity government met Western and regional powers on Monday to seek their help as it tries to establish authority over a country divided by armed factions and threatened by Islamist insurgents. Germany's foreign minister said it was still unclear if the Government of National Accord (GNA), which sailed into Tripoli on March 30, would be able to end the bloody chaos that Libyans have endured since Muammar Gaddafi's fall five years ago.
Western powers that aggressively supported the overthrow of Mummer Gadaffi accept that they erred in simply leaving it to the Libyans to restore order.
