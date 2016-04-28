Three rangers killed in DRC by poachers

Elephant poachers have reportedly killed three rangers in a wildlife park in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Two other people were wounded at Garamba wildlife park including the Swedish park manager in the attack on Saturday, environmental officials have said. One of the rangers was found dead near the site, according to African Parks, which manages the UNESCO world heritage site. A Cape Verde soldier suspected of killing 11 people at a military barracks in Cape Verde has reportedly been arrested after a 24-hour manhunt. Manuel Silva, a marine, was arrested Wednesday in the capital Praia while driving a stolen taxi, police told VOA's Portuguese to Africa service.
